Armenian President to meet the Pope at the Vatican

The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian will pay an official visit to the Holy See.

During the visit, President Sarkissian is scheduled to hold a private talk with His Holiness Pope Francis.

President Sarkissian will also meet with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, during which issues related to culture, science, humanitarian as well as inter-church cooperation between Armenia and the Holy See will be discussed.

Within the framework of the visit, President Armen Sarkissian will discuss issues of deepening cooperation in the cultural sphere with the President of the Pontifical Council for Culture, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravazi. The meeting will be followed by the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of culture between the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, Sports and the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Holy See.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu