President Sarkissian visits Armenia’s Honorary Consulate in Veneto

Siranush Ghazanchyan

President Armen Sarkissian visited the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Armenia in Veneto (residence in Venice). Issues related to Armenian-Italian relations were discussed at the meeting with the participation of Armenia’s Ambassador to Italy Tsovinar Hambardzumyan and Honorary Consul in Veneto Gagik Sarukhanyan.

The Honorary Consul briefed President Sarkissian on the activities of the Consulate. He noted that President Sarkissian’s state visit to Italy and the bilateral commitment to the development of relations will give new strength and confidence to the Armenian community.

In the context of deepening the Armenian-Italian ties, issues related to the preservation of the Armenian historical and cultural heritage of Venice were also discussed. President Sarkissian expressed readiness to support initiatives and programs aimed at resolving them within his powers.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu