Armenian serviceman wounded in Azerbaijani shooting

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenian contract serviceman Misak Khachatryan was wounded in Azerbaijani shooting at the Armenian positions today, teh Ministry of Defense reports.

The incident was registered in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at around 12:50 today.

His life is not in danger.

