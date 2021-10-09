Armenian President honored with the highest Sigillum Magnum Medal of the University of Bologna

Siranush Ghazanchyan

On a state visit to Italy, Armenian president Armen Sarkissian and his wife Nouneh Sarkissian visited the University of Bologna.

Founded in the 11th century, this Bologna institution is considered to be the oldest permanent university in Europe. During its existence, the University of Bologna has had a great influence not only in Italy but throughout Europe. According to popular belief, it was only here that the Roman law could only be studied in depth. Currently, the university is also one of the best educational institutions in the world, it has 10 research and training centers, about 88 thousand students and 2,800 researchers.

The President was awarded the Sigillum Magnum Medal – the highest honor of the University of Bologna.

The Sigillum Magnum Medal is awarded to influential individuals in the fields of culture, politics and science. It was first awarded to former Italian President Giuseppe Saragat in 1971, and former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, former German Chancellor Helmut Cole, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza, and other prominent persons.

Rector of the University, Professor Francesco Ubertini noted: “Our university welcomes you not only as the President of the Republic of Armenia, as the first President to honor us with his visit, but also as a university professor, a respected physicist.”

“Your theory of quantum politics is a true testament to the commitment to science and politics, a union you have embodied since 2000. This theory has also been expressed in your research activities, which you have brought to the international arena through various conferences, books to be published in the near future, articles published in various periodicals. Your theory allows you to look at today’s political events from a different perspective,” the Rector noted.

“Representing Armenia as a diplomat in the European Union, Belgium, the Netherlands, the Vatican, the United Kingdom, you have made a special contribution to the development of cooperation between Armenia and Italy. I hope you will make such an contribution in establishing relations with Bologna,” he added.

President Sarkissian said it is an honor to receive the highest medal of this university, “knowing that my name will be with the great writers and figures, my good friend, the President of Italy Matarella, the Pope, who have been awarded this medal,” he said.

“It is one thing to be a professor or an honorary professor in different universities, but to receive the Sigillum Magnum medal of the University of Bologna, which is considered the mother of all universities, is beyond imagination for someone who has dedicated a small part of his life to science and education,” the President noted.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu