Tigran Abrahamyan: Azerbaijanis carrying out large-scale infrastructure work on Goris-Kapan road

Azerbaijani forces are carrying out large-scale infrastructure work on the Goris-Kapan interstate road, lawmaker Tigran Abrahamyan from the opposition With Honor faction, said on Friday after his regular visit to various sections of the road.

“I paid a regular visit to various sections of the Goris-Kapan interstate road through Vorotan and Shurnukh, as well as the second road through Tatev,” the MP wrote on Facebook.

In particular, he said he had held conversations with border guards deployed on different sections of the road and monitored the Azerbaijani-controlled Karahunj-Vorotan section of the road, which “has been turned into a construction site”.

“Azerbaijanis are carrying out large-scale infrastructure work to build and deploy both military and civilian facilities,” Abrahamyan said.

“Weather conditions do not allow for much activity and research, however, on the other hand, they reveal all the problems that arise in case of foggy weather, snow or due to other circumstances.

“In the current situation, the Tatev road will not solve all our problems, but its availability and renewal will naturally resolve some of them.

“Compared to the previous month, a lot of work has been done on various sections of the road, but additional reconstruction and upgrading of the road will be required in the future,” he noted.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/08/Tigran-Abrahamyan/2578142