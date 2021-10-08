One year passes since Armenia’s heavy artillery fire on Barda

One year passes since Armenia’s heavy artillery fire on Barda

One year has passed since the next rocket attack by the Armenian armed forces on the city of Barda during the Patriotic War.

One year has passed since the next rocket attack by the Armenian armed forces on the city of Barda during the Patriotic War.

As a result of enemy fire from the Tochka-U complex, civilians and infrastructure were severely damaged and injured. The shelling of cities and villages by heavy artillery is proof of Armenian barbarism.

In general, on the instructions of the Armenian government, not only Ganja and Barda but also Yevlakh, Beylagan, Tartar, Gabala, Goranboy, Agjabadi, Khizi, and other cities and regions were fired upon by ballistic missiles and other heavy artillery. Due to this military aggression, 93 civilians, including 12 children and 27 women, were killed, 454 civilians were injured, and a total of 12,292 residential and non-residential areas and 288 vehicles were damaged.

https://report.az/en/karabakh/one-year-passes-since-armenia-s-heavy-artillery-fire-on-barda/