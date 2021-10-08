Narine Abgaryan releases the official trailer of “Zulali” film

The Russian-based writer of Armenian origin Narine Abgaryan has published the official trailer of the movie “Zulali” which has been filmed based on the motives of Hayk Ordyan’s novel. As Abgaryan told TASS news agency, the film will be premiered in Yerevan on October 22. “At this difficult time, it is quite difficult to produce films, write books and music, stage performances. In order to stay creative, one should believe in the future. I am thankful to all, who despite all hardships believe in the future and do everything to make it happen,” Abgaryan said.

“Zulali” is a collection of short stories. “The actions take place in conditional Armenia as all characters and the live are Armenian, yet the story itself is universal,” Abgaryan once described the novel.

To note, Narine Abgaryan was born in 1971 in Berd, Armenia, to the family of a doctor and a school teacher. She graduated from Yerevan Brusov State University of Languages and Social Sciences with a teacher’s diploma in Russian Language and Literature. Abgaryan is the author of eight books, including her bestselling and prize-winning (Manuscript of the Year 2010 and Russian Literature Prize) trilogy about Manyunya, a busy and troublesome 11-year-old in the small Armenian town of Berd. Abgaryan’s other book for children, “Semyon Andreich”, received the BABY-NOSE from New Literature Prize in 2013, as the best children’s book of the decade. Narine Abgaryan is also the editor of several anthologies of modern Russian prose. Since 1993, Narine has lived in Moscow with her husband and son.

