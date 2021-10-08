“Erebuni”, “Shengavit” and “Karmir Blur” museum-reserves announce free Saturday admission on Yerevan Day

On October 9, on the occasion of Yerevan Day, the entrance to “Erebuni”, “Shengavit” and “Karmir Blur” museum-reserves will be free (working hours: 10:30am-4:40pm), “Erebuni” Historical & Archaeological Museum-Reserve reported on its Facebook page.

It is noted that from 11:00am to 12:00pm, in the educational excavation area near “Erebuni” and “Shengavit” museums, schoolchildren can participate in “Let’s Excavate Together” educational program for free and carry out “excavations” with the help of an archaeologist, unearthing interesting finds. And in “Karmir Blur” ancient site from 11:00am to 2:00pm visitors can witness the excavations carried out by the Armenian-Austrian archaeological expedition, ask the archaeologists the questions you are interested in.

It is noted that due to the busy schedule, free visits to “Erebuni”, “Shengavit” and “Karmir Blur” museum-reserves will not include excursion services. It will only be available for pre-booked excursions.

On October 9, “Erebuni” museum was scheduled to open an exhibition of finds from the excavations of the Meghri Anapastanats Monastery, dedicated to the memory of Stepan Nalbandyan, a distinguished Armenian architect-reconstructor, but, due to the untimely death of Stepan Nalbandyan’s close friend Gagik Soghomonyan, the president of the Armenian Association of Architects Restoring Historical Monuments, the exhibition will be postponed.

