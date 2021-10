Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan crowned World Champion

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan (72 kg) won a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championship in Oslo.

The Armenian weightlifter defeated Sergey Kutuzov of Russia 3: 1 in the final bout and was declared the world champion for the first time.

This is the first medal of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team in Oslo.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu