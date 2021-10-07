US donates new X-Ray machine to Ashtarak medical center in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy joined a medical delegation from the United States in unveiling a new X-Ray machine donated to the Ashtarak medical center, the US Embassy n Armenia informs.

“The donation and the medical mission, comprising healthcare volunteers from across the United States, is a testament to the close ties between the Armenian and American people and underscore the strength of the US-Armenia relationship,” the Embassy said in a Facebook post.

