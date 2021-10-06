Powerhouse pianist Kariné Poghosyan returns to Carnegie Hall

NEW YORK, NY—Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan has been praised for her unique ability to make even the most virtuosic and technical works tell a story. Her most recent concerts include two sold-out recitals at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, the second of which was a CD release concert of her “Rachmaninoff and Stravinsky” recording on Centaur Records. This recording has since garnered rave reviews, with Gramophone Magazine praising its “masterly textural layering and resounding climaxes,” and the American Record Guide stating that “a more heroic program would be hard to find, and few could play as well as the Armenian-American Poghosyan.”

Renowned pianist and WWFM radio host Jed Distler described her performance in the following way, “This is big piano playing, but big in the sense of being in the moment, being present, and totally owning her vitality and imagination.”

Oscar-winning screenwriter Alex Dinelaris said, “Listening to and watching Kariné Poghosyan play fills one with life and energy. The combination of her formidable skill and her unchecked passion is an experience I recommend for anyone who needs to be reminded of the artist and art within themselves.”

The first week of the NYC lockdown, Poghosyan switched from sold-out concerts

at Carnegie Hall to weekly virtual concert-series on her fan page. They have since

become a beloved tradition, with a loyal worldwide following and acknowledgements from NY1, Katie Couric and Rick Rowe on KTBS/ABC.

On Wednesday, October 13 at 8 p.m., Poghosyan will return to Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall to perform her “New York Connection” program, celebrating the indomitable spirit of New York and the many great composers who have lived and worked here.

The concert will be presented under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of Armenia to the United Nations on the occasion of the 30th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Armenia.

Program

BARBER Fuga from Piano Sonata, Op. 26

BEACH “Dreaming” from Sketches, Op. 15, No. 3

STRAVINSKY Three Movements from The Firebird (arr. Agosti)

KHACHATURIAN “Lullaby” from Gayane (arr. Kariné Poghosyan)

RACHMANINOFF Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-flat Minor, Op. 36

GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue

Armenian Weekly