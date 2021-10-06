Natia Natsvlishvili assumes her duties as the UNDP Resident Representative to Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Today, Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili presented her credentials, as United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative to H.E. Аrarat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Ms. Natsvlishvili assumed her duties as the UNDP Resident Representative to Armenia on 22 September 2021.

“Working in Armenia is a true honor and privilege for me. UNDP enjoys strong partnership with the Government and the people of Armenia. As it was the case during the past 28 years, we are here to support the people, first and foremost targeting the most vulnerable, such as women and youth, unemployed, rural and urban poor, elderly and disabled,” says the newly appointed UNDP Resident Representative.

Prior to arriving in Armenia, Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili served as Resident Representative a.i. at UNDP Turkmenistan Country Office. She has promoted UNDP’s positioning as the partner of choice for government and other development stakeholders, as well as led doubling of the Country Office portfolio in volume and diversity. Prior, Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili served as Assistant Resident Representative, Head of Programme, as well as Governance Team Leader at UNDP Georgia Country Office (2017-2018).

Before joining UNDP, Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili worked as Economist at the International Monetary Fund office in Tbilisi, OSCE Mission to Georgia and National Bank of Georgia. She has rich academic experience, delivering various courses in leading Georgian universities during 2002-2010.

Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili holds a Master’s degree in Public Policy from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government (2002), and Master in Physics and Mathematics from Tbilisi State University (2000).

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu