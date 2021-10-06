Lucas Zelarayán holds first training with Armenian national team

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Lucas Zelarayán held the first training with the Armenian national team on Tuesday.

The Football Federation of Armenia announced Zelarayán would join the team.

Lucas Zelarayán was born in Cordoba in 1992.

He started his career in Belgrano, playing there from 2012 to 2015. From 2016 to 2020 he played for UNAL Tigres. He joined his current team – Columbus Crew – in January, 2020.

The Armenian national team will face Iceland and Romania in FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu