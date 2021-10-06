GREAT SERVICE TO HISTORIANS FROM ISTANBUL AYDIN UNIVERSITY!

Istanbul Aydın University provides great service to history researchers by publishing the edition “Türkiye ile Vatikan Diplomatik İlişkilere Doğru (Towards Turkey-Vatican Papacy Diplomatic Relations)” of Rinaldo Marmara has written under the light of Vatican Ministry of Foreign Affairs archive. The edition is the first documented catalog book in Turkey of the history of Turkey-Vatican relations.

A FIRST IN TURKEY

Rinaldo Marmara stated “A catalog containing documents regarding the Monsignor Angelo Rotta’s unofficial representation of the Vatican on the shores of the Bosphorus from 1925 to 1930 from the archives of the Vatican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is a first in Turkey. The archive is very rich in terms of documents related to Turkish history. Today, very few researchers can benefit from this rich archive in Vatican. The fact that Vatican archive documents have not been found in the bibliographies of studies conducted in Turkey so far is proof of this.”

TURKEY DOCUMENTS ARE IN ITALIAN AND FRENCH

Rinaldo Marmara stated “In the Vatican Archives, documents related to the history of Turkey, especially from the 19th and 20th centuries, are in Italian and French. The purpose of our documented catalog is to overcome the language difficulty and as a solution to this, we provided Italian and French facsimiles of the documents that we provided Turkish abstracts and references. So that, there is no need to ask for documents from Vatican. Diplomatic documents are in the Foreign Affairs Department, so it is not possible to photocopy all of these documents. Thus, we presented our documented catalog to researchers with Istanbul Aydın University Publications as an important resource.”

Also, these documents give clues about how and in what context a Catholic official perceived the political climate of the early republic. Before official relations began in 1960, there were friendly relations between the Vatican and Turkey.

“THE MOST OBJECTIVE ARCHIVE”

Rinaldo Marmara said “Archives of each state reflect national view. Vatican archives do not reflect views and influence of any nation or state. Thus, The Vatican Archives are the most objective archives. With the wealth of knowledge that is rare to find, there are thousands of documents concerning Turkey.”

WHO IS RINALDO MARMARA?

Rinaldo Marmara is one of the few people in the world who can enter the “private” and “secret” archives of the Vatican and work for many years. Marmara is levantine who were born in Pangaltı and the author of the book “A Levantine District in the Capital City Of Ottoman: Galata-Pera (Osmanlı Başkentinde bir Levanten Semti: Galata-Pera)”. While writing the mentioned book, he benefited from Vatican archives with a shelf length of 87 kilometers. He did his doctorate on the establishment, rise and decline periods of the Latin and Levantine community from Byzantium to the present in Montpellier Paul Valery University in France. Marmara has nearly 50 books and is the official historian of Conference Episcopale de Turquie. He is the holder of “Chevalier de I’Ordre de Saint-Gregorie Grand” insignia given by Vatican and the “Bene Merito” insignia given by Republic of Poland.