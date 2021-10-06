Giorgio Armani Traces His Roots through SS22: Through Armenian Tropes, the Designer Unpacks a Little-known Fact about Himself in a Collection Pointed towards Movement

By T. J. Sidhu

MILAN, Italy (theface.com) – Giorgio Armani SS22 was an all smiles affair. No, really – the models were actually smiling as they paced the runway one after another. It’s a rarity in the world of Big Fashion, but given that the Italian brand was showing at Milan​’s historic Via Borgonuovo 21 for the first time in 20 years, perhaps there was something in the air… and not just the smell of a sweet, sweet comeback. The venue, which acts as Armani HQ, has been the backdrop for some of the label’s most memorable shows and the result was a suitable return to a house known not only for ultra sex, but core family values.

The collection, titled Métissage (crossbreeding), was a journey through Armenia. A few years ago, it was reported as a little-known fact that Giorgio Armani, quintessentially Italian, had a connection to the Middle Eastern country through his parents, who fled the Ottoman Empire to Italy in 1915 during the Armenian Genocide. Rarely giving interviews, the designer is notoriously tight-lipped on his personal life. And so the collection looks at nomadic tropes with clothes fit for exploring far-and-wide: nautical rope tied around waists and loose silk making up balloon trousers.

Movement was an ongoing theme, with flat shoes worn for comfort, either open-toed or laced around the foot for support. Jackets were super soft, open and elongated in the middle and, unlike the big trews, tops were small, compact, with thoughtful cut-outs added here and there for some light relief in the sun. Accessories, too, nodded to travel: large totes and crocheted shoulder bags for packing essentials.

Following the light nature of the collection, evening wear was made mostly using tulle: frothy, seemingly weightless gowns in a somewhat fairytale colour code; pinks, silvers, purples and lilacs layered and melting on the skin, with delicate embroidery scattered throughout like a balmy holiday night sky. Ahhh.

