Exhibition featuring spiritual and cultural values saved from Azeri occupation to open in Stepanakert

An exhibition titled “We will be back:Saved pieces” will open in Europe-Artsakh Hotel in capital city of Artsakh Stepanakert on October 11. The exhibition will feature cultural and spiritual values saved during the thirst Karabakh war saved from the Azerbaijani occupation.

The exhibition which is organised by The Public Council of Cultural Heritage and Artsakh Republic’s Historical Environment Protection Service NCSO, will run through November 11.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/06/exhibition-Stepanakert/2576792