Erdogan asks parliament to strip 4 MPs, including Garo Paylan, of immunity

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has petitioned the parliament to strip 4 opposition lawmakers of immunity, including ethnic Armenian MP Garo Paylan from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Ermenihaber reported.

The three other MPs are also from the HDP and the Democratic Regions Party (DBP).

The issue must first be discussed at the parliament’s Joint Committee on Constitution and Justice, the source said.

