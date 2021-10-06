Battle Everlasting

Rupen Janbazian

One year ago on October 6, as the global Armenian community was coming to grips with its nation at war for its very existence, news spread from the battlefield of the devastating loss of Kevork Hadjian, a gifted Lebanese Armenian opera singer, a faithful deacon and a proud member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

A son of Musa Ler and Anjar who repatriated to Armenia with his family in 2004, Hadjian has been immortalized through his unmatched voice and powerful operatic renditions of Armenian patriotic songs and church hymns.

In honor of his martyrdom and in memory of all heroes who have sacrificed their lives for Artsakh’s liberation, we are humbled to publish the following translation of his 2017 song Յարատեւ Կռիւ.

Countless bullets blindly fly by,

As the shells howl once more in harmony,

And the trenches sigh from the blow

Of the great blasts of fatal shells.

Come, morning, come,

Through by-ways, hidden from the enemy,

And light our yearning hearts.

It is time to attack, we are off to battle,

Vengeance is the shield of our invincible heart,

We gather and with spirited strikes

Thwart the enemy’s attack,

We push forward and with spirited strikes

And thwart the enemy’s treachery.

Come, morning, come,

Shun the snare of night, and with the warmth

Of the burning sun,

And embrace our bleeding wounds.

Death is seated at the edge of the positions

And creeps on the next victim,

Our boys are battered in silent sacrifice,

But we still stand, the land cannot be seized,

Our men are dying in silent sacrifice,

But we still stand, the land cannot be seized.

Come, morning of hope,

Come with merciful love,

And save our dreams

From this endless battle of hell.

Come, morning, come,

Come with merciful love,

And save our dreams

From this battle of hell.

Come, morning, come…

Lyrics by Samvel Tadevosyan

Performed by Kevork Hadjian

Translated by Rupen Janbazian and Tatul Sonentz-Papazian upon Hadjian’s request, 2017

Armenian Weekly