Amb. Nersesyan Receives ADL and TCA Representatives in London

LONDON – On September 23, newly nominated Ambassador to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan received Dr. Hratch Kouyoumjian and Garo Boyadjian, representing the local chapters of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL) and the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA). In an hour-long meeting and after a general tour d’horizon, the ambassador gave an expose of the current situation in Armenia in the post-war period and talked about his vision to promote Armenia and its interests in the United Kingdom. To this end he is looking forward to the support and active cooperation of the ADL and TCA and other grassroots UK-based organizations in carrying out his diplomatic mission.

Dr. Kouyoumjian and Boyadjian, in turn, congratulated the ambassador on his recent nomination to St. George’s Court, and on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia. They wished the ambassador success and promised all the support the two organizations can muster in accomplishing his diplomatic duties. Nersesyan expressed his appreciation for the visit and wished the dialogue to stay open, adding that the embassy is always ready to welcome the representatives of ADL and TCA.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator