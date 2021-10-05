U.S. Should Recognize Artsakh’s Right to Self-Determination, Says Schiff

In an interview with Asbarez Editor Ara Khachatourian on October 5, Rep. Adam Schiff discussed efforts in Congress to hold Azerbaijan accountable, including pressuring Baku to release Armenian prisoners of war.

The Congressman also detailed other legislative efforts, including compelling the U.S. to stop military assistance to Azerbaijan and a provision in the Intelligence Authorization Act requiring an unclassified report on the likelihood of future military action within the Southern Caucuses — including Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Nagorno-Karabakh.

Schiff also discussed the potential role the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs can play in determining the status of Karabakh, adding that the Nov. 9 document, which established a ceasefire, is not a final settlement of the conflict.

He also said that the United States should recognize Artsakh’s right to self-determination and democratic aspirations.

Asbarez