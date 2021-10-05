Seyran Ohanyan: Armenia will find itself in ‘illusion of peace’ created by Azerbaijan

The Armenian authorities should have realized that especially after 9 November the Armenian forces should not have retreated from their positions in the Syunik border section, former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan, the leader of the opposition Armenia faction in the parliament, told reporters on Tuesday.

In his words, it would have played an important role in the border demarcation and delimitation talks.

Speaking about the statements on the “era of peace” in the region, Ohanyan noted sticking to the thesis of peace, Armenia will eventually find itself in the “illusion of peace” created by Azerbaijan.

“We have no legal basis, no favorable military-political situation or maps that would serve as a basis for clarifying borders. Everyone is in favor of peace in the region, but we need conditions for that,” Ohanyan stated.

In his words, Turkey’s and Azerbaijan’s rhetoric is aimed at putting pressure on Armenia.

He claimed that Armenia was dragged into a war as a result of failed negotiations. Moreover, he said, the 44-day war showed that the Armenian authorities are under pressure and coercion.

“We need people capable of negotiating and not acting at someone’s dictation. In this sense, the Armenian authorities are in a very bad shape,” he said.

In Ohanyan’s words, the Armenian authorities should take serious measures to establish a security system and hold effective talks in the international arena.

