Pashinyan, OIF Secretary General sum up results of Armenia’s chairmanship at La Francophonie

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is completing its chairmanship at the International Organization of la Francophonie.

On this occasion Secretary General of the Organization Louise Mushikiwabo visited Armenia to sum up the results of the chairmanship and has been hosted by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the government’s headquarters.

Following their meeting, the Armenian PM and the OIF Secretary General delivered statements for the press. Pashinyan stated that Armenia attaches importance to its membership to the OIF and praised the country’s participation, role and level within this important international organization.

Louise Mushikiwabo, Nikol Pashinyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1064835/