La Francophone Secretary General visits Armenian Genocide Memorial

2021-10-05

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

She paid tribute to the Armenian Genocide victims and toured the Genocide Museum.

