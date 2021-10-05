Iranian top diplomat to discuss situation in Caucasus with Lavrov

TEHERAN, October 5. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Tuesday he plans to discuss the situation in the Caucasus with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

“During a meeting with Lavrov we will discuss our positions on the developments in the Caucasus,” IRNA news agency quoted him as saying upon the arrival in Moscow.

He said he hopes Russia will react to possible border changes in the region.

The Iranian top diplomat’s visit to Moscow is taking place amid Azerbaijan’s and Iran’s critical statements in respect of each other and Iran’s military drills near the Azerbaijani border. Teheran’s drills are motivated by Israel’s presence in Azerbaijan. Baku, in turn, voices concern over the Iranian exercises and says that Iranian trucks have illegally entered Nagorno-Karabakh.

Talks between Lavrov and Amir-Abdollahian are scheduled for October 6. The two ministers are expected to discuss the Iran nuclear deal and other pressing issues on the regional agenda, including the situation in the Caspian Sea region, in the South Caucasus, in the Gulf, in Yemen and Lebanon, and in the Middle East settlement.

TASS