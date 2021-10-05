Chicago ARF announces major donation for community center expansion

GLENVIEW, Ill. – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Chicago “Christapor” Gomideh has announced that longtime community supporters Jirair (Jerry) and Shari Kazarian have generously donated over $100,000 to a newly-created fund dedicated solely to the renovation and expansion of the Armenian All Saints Community Center in Glenview, Illinois. “We are truly inspired by the leadership and generosity of the Kazarian family in choosing to invest in our community’s future,” stated Hagop Soulakian, chair of the “Christapor” ARF. The Kazarians dedicated their gift to the memory of Jerry’s parents, Movses and Adel Kazarian.

The Kazarian donation will be placed in the newly-established Chicago Building Fund, administered by the Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA). For over 50 years, the ACAA has been assisting various Armenian community groups achieve their investment goals through professional management of the assets entrusted to them. In 2010, the ACAA provided crucial funding to help facilitate the purchase of properties adjacent to the Armenian All Saints Church and Community Center.

“We are excited to partner with the ACAA and are confident that their capital management experience and expertise will enable us to grow our community’s building fund as we continue to work with our donors,” stated Soulakian.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago ARF members had spearheaded efforts to identify and approach potential major donors in an effort to gauge community interest in financing a major renovation and expansion plan. While initial conversations were very supportive, matters outside the community’s control forced a pause in these efforts.

In response to feedback obtained during this outreach, the Chicago ARF approached the ACAA to establish a dedicated fund to serve as a vehicle for donors to make tax-deductible contributions and bequests of cash and securities to support the expansion of the Armenian Community Center in Glenview.

“The recent challenges our nation, our community and our families have faced have only fortified our commitment to invest and meet the growing needs of our community,” continued Soulakian. “We are confident that many of our dedicated community members will follow the Kazarian’s example and join in our efforts to expand the Community Center to ensure that our youth have a safe place to remain Armenian and fight for our just causes,” he concluded.

Those interested in learning more about the giving programs supported by the ACAA Chicago Building Fund are encouraged to contact [email protected].

Armenian Weekly