Catholicos of All Armenians to meet Pope Francis

Siranush Ghazanchyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has left for Rome (Italy) to participate in the “People as Brothers and the Future of the Country: Religions and Cultures in Dialogue” conference organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio and an interchurch prayer, the Mother See of holy Etchmiadzin reports.

His Holiness will deliver a speech at the conference and will preach at the inter-church prayer ceremony.

During the visit, the Catholicos of All Armenians will meet with His Holiness Pope Francis.

The delegation comprises Pontifical Delegate for Western Europe, the official representative of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in the Vatican, Fr. Khazhak Archbishop Parsamyan, Chief Sacristian of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin See, Bishop Mushegh Babayan, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, Director of the Propaganda Center and the Artsakh Office for the Preservation of Cultural and Cultural Heritage at the Mother See, Archimandrite Garegin Hambardzumyan and Father Anania Tsaturyan, Staff-bearer of His Holines.

The Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, Archbishop Sahak Mashalyan, will aloo participate in the oonferenee.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu