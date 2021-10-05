50,000 Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Armenia

50,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine Spikevax manufactured by Moderna arrived in Armenia on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The vaccine doses were donated to the country by the government of Lithuania.

“Thank you to the government of the Republic of Lithuania, the Ministry of Health and Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė for helping Armenia fight COVID-19,” the ministry said.

“We are also grateful to the management of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna Therapeutics, as well as Noubar Afeyan, co-founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, for their efforts to bring the initiative to life.

“Once distributed, the imported batch will be available at primary health care facilities and mobile vaccination units,” reads the statement.

Like other vaccines used in Armenia, Spikevax vaccine is authorized for use in people aged 18 and above.



