2 more fallen Armenian soldiers’ bodies found in Artsakh search operations on Oct. 5

Artsakh rescuers on Tuesday, October 5, found the bodies of 2 more fallen Armenian soldiers as a result of their search operations for the 2020 Artsakh war casualties.

The remains were retrieved from the Varanda (Fizuli) region, the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh’s Interior Ministry reported.

The bodies are yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination. As the source said, the future directions of the search operations will be communicated further.

Since the end of hostilities, a total of 1,680 bodies of Armenian soldiers and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories temporarily occupied by Azerbaijan as a result of the 44-day war unleashed by it.



https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/05/Artsakh-search-operations/2576759