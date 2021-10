Meeting of the Ecumenical Patriarch with Pope Francis at the Vatican | PHOTOS

Today, Monday, October 4, 2021, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew had a meeting at the Vatican with Pope Francis. https://www.doxologiainfonews.com/2021/10/meeting-of-the-ecumenical-patriarch-with-pope-francis-at-the-vatican-photos/?fbclid=IwAR1NODK49gmdzJdbyfjoTfWCP3YGXAnQ9X772oWXdb0411FW-lL3MfUY_mQ Share this: Twitter

Facebook