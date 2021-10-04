Armenia President congratulates 2021 Nobel Prize laureate Ardem Patapoutian

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today sent a congratulatory message to Armenian scientist Ardem Patapoutian for winning the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, as reported the Staff of the President of Armenia.

The message reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. Artem Patapoutian, compatriot,

I was happy to be informed that you and your partner, Dr. David Julius have jointly won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

As an Armenian and as President of the Republic of Armenia, I am more than happy for your great success, which I believe all us Armenians consider one of the greatest achievements of our nation.

At the same time, as a former scientist, I have a deep understanding of the weight of your efforts and hard work, thanks to which, along with your great talent, world science has become enriched with yet another achievement.

I congratulate you and convey my warm and kind wishes to you and I hope to host you in Armenia in the nearest future, dear Ardem,” the message reads.

