Armenia nominated for two World Travel Awards 2021

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Armenia has been nominated for World Travel Awards 2021 in two categories:

World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2021։ Armenia

World’s Leading Cable Car Ride 2021: Wings of Tatev

In early June an Agreement on cooperation was signed between the Tourism and Urbanism (TUF) Charitable Foundation and the World Media & Events to develop the tourism industry and tourism infrastructures as well as to facilitate to the professional growth of industry specialists.

With this agreement, TUF Foundation, which implements programs for the socio-economic development in Armenia through tourism and urbanism initiatives, as well as projects aimed at shaping a decentralized tourism chains in Armenia, partnered with the World Media & Events organizing the World Travel Awards.

The latter was founded in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Voting is open until October 25. Votes can be cast here.

