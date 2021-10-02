Grey Wolves spotted at Olympique Marseille v. Galatasaray match in France

Fans showing Grey Wolve signs were spotted at the Olympique Marseille and Galatasaray at Vélodrome Stadium match on Friday.

Turkish fans were seen flying the Azerbaijani flag and making the characteristic sign of the Grey Wolves.

French MP Anne-Laurence Petel has written to the Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, asking him to treat the authors of the Grey Wolves signs with the utmost firmness.

Europa League match between Olympique Marseille and Galatasaray Istanbul had to be interrupted Thursday night due to fan violence, dpa agency reported.

Galatasary fans initially threw fireworks onto the field, broadcaster RMC Sport and the French sports newspaper L’Equipe reported.

After that, fans from both sides threw burning torches and objects into each other’s fan areas.

The group-stage match at the Stade de Marseille was stopped for several minutes in the 38th minute of play.

Security forces and policemen tried to get the situation under control.

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim went to talk to the supporters of the Turkish club, while Olympique captain Dimitri Payet spoke to Marseille fans.

After play resumed, the Marseille-Galatasaray match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group were disbanded in France in November 2020. The decision was made by the Council of Ministers, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic.

The decision to outlaw the group came after a memorial to the Armenian genocide near Lyon was defaced with pro-Turkish slogans.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu