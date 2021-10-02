Golden Apricot offers free admission to all films of competition programs for health workers

The Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival is offering free admission to all films of the film festival competition programs for all health workers, it said in a statement on Friday.

The 18th edition of the festival runs from 3 October to 10 October.

“Admission to all films of the film festival competition programs is free for all medical workers. We thank the medical workers for their constant fight to save as many lives as they can,” reads the statement.

