Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with Pope Francis on Thursday to say goodbye

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Rome. It’s her first destination in a series of trips to say goodbye to global leaders.

This Thursday, she will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

It will be their seventh meeting.

Angela Merkel will also meet with representatives of other Vatican departments.

In the evening, she will join the leaders of the three largest Christian Churches: Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby for a prayer for peace.

The event is organized by the Community of Sant’Egidio and will be held at the Colosseum in Rome.

JMB

