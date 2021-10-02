Azerbaijan’s Aliyev ready to meet with Armenia’s Pashinyan at any time when latter is ready

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has stated that he is ready to meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at any time when the latter is ready, TASS reported.

“I am ready to meet, and I have already stated my position in this regard. If the Armenian side is ready, then I am also ready. We had a meeting that took place earlier this year—in a tripartite format. It took place at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. I am ready to negotiate with Mr. Pashinyan at any time when he is ready. In this way, I am ready for discussions, and I believe it can be a good indicator that the [Nagorno-Karabakh] war is over and that ‘page’ is turned,” Aliyev said.

Earlier, secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia had stated that this Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting may take place in the near future.

