Armenia’s pavilion opens at EXPO 2020 DUBAI

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 2, ARMENPRESS. The EXPO 2020 DUBAI, one of the largest global events, officially kicked off in the city of Dubai of the United Arab Emirates.

Armenia’s delegation led by Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan also attended the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The Armenian pavilion has also opened during the EXPO, and the delegation was the first to visit the pavilion led by the minister. The opening of the Armenian pavilion was also attended by Russia’s deputy minister of industry and trade Alexei Gruzdeyev.

Vahan Kerobyan hosted at the pavilion UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. During the tour in the pavilion, Minister Kerobyan presented the exhibits, told about the ethnotech concept with which Armenia is represented at this Expo, introduced the technological and digital solutions, the tourism part, etc.

At the meeting the two ministers exchanged views on strengthening and expanding the future cooperation between Armenia and the UAE. They reached an agreement to discuss in more details their plans for the future.

The Armenian delegation includes deputy ministers of economy Narek Teryan and Arman Khojoyan, Enterprise Armenia investment support center’s CEO Levon Ohanesyan and other representatives of the ministry.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

