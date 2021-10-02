168.am: Why Turkey private plane lands in Yerevan?

168.am of Armenia wrote that a charter flight was operated from Ankara to Yerevan on September 23. In other words, a Turkish private plane landed in the capital of Armenia.

The website tried to find out from the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia what Turkish private plane made a charter flight to Yerevan, and why.

The Committee had suggested sending this question in writing—and which was done.

One week later, the answers to these questions were received from the committee; and they read as follows:

“(…) on September 23, a business charter flight—with the Ankara-Yerevan-Bodrum route—was conducted by the Turkish VIZYON HAVACILIK airline, with a CESSNA CITATION XLS-type aircraft. We also inform that no passenger was transported to Yerevan on board this flight, whereas two foreign citizens were transported from Yerevan.”

The Armenian airspace is open for flights from Turkey, and therefore charter flights of Turkish private planes to Armenia can be carried out.

https://news.am/eng/news/665609.html