Central Bank of Armenia announces issuance of collector coin ‘30th Anniversary of Commonwealth of Independent States’

On October 1, 2021 the Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation the silver collector coin “30th Anniversary of Commonwealth of Independent States”, the bank reports.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is an intergovernmental union founded on December 8th of 1991 under an Agreement on the establishment of the CIS by the leaders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. In view of the shared history of the peoples and friendship they enjoyed, taking into account the intention of the countries to develop their relations on the basis of mutual recognition and respect for state sovereignty, the parties had agreed upon the formation of the CIS.

At present, the CIS members include nine states, with key areas of combined activity being economic integration, cooperation between the bodies in the field of humanitarian, political, legal and security issues, and the establishment of a common information platform.

The CIS is based on the principles of equality in sovereignty of the member states and serves to strengthen friendship, good-neighbor’s policy, inter-ethnic harmony, trust, mutual understanding and cooperation between the countries.

Technical specification of the collector coin

Face value 1000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 9250

Weight 33,6 g

Diameter 38,61 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 500 pcs

Year of issue 2021

Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia, a bunch of grapes with grains symbolizing the number of CIS member states, an Armenian ornament.

Reverse: the CIS emblem.

Designers: Eduard Kurghinyan (obverse), Lusine Lalayan (reverse).

The collector coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Notice

Collector coins are made of precious metals and are issued to present to the society the national, international, historical and cultural, spiritual and other values of the country, to immortalize these values in the metal and to meet the demands of the numismatic market.

Like any other currency the collector coins have face value which makes them the means of payment. However, the face value of these coins is much lower that their cost price which includes the cost of the precious metal used for manufacturing of the coin, mintage and other expenses. Low face value and high cost price allow these coins to be considered as the items of collection and not the means of payment used in money circulation. The collector coins have also the sale price set by the Central Bank of Armenia.

As the items of collection the collector coins are issued in very restricted quantities and are not reissued.

Numismatists, collectors and all interested persons can buy the Armenian collector coins in the sales salon “Numismatist” which is in the building of the Central Bank of Armenia and is open for everyone.

