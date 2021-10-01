Armenia ready to resume talks with Baku to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh issue — top diplomat

YEREVAN, October 1. /TASS/. Yerevan is committed to the resumption of talks with Baku in order to find a final solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Friday in a joint media statement with Czech top diplomat Jakub Kulhanek.

“I would like to highlight the importance of my meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which took place in New York on September 23, as well as the meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister on September 24, which was brokered and attended by the Minsk Group’s co-chairs. The meetings make it clear that efforts to find a peaceful political solution to the conflict remain on the agenda. I reaffirm Yerevan’s readiness to fully resume the peace process within the Minsk Group based on the well-known principles,” he pointed out.

TASS