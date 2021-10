ANCA: Israel sending descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors as its ambassador to Azerbaijan

Genocide survivor state Israel is sending George Deek (a self-described ethnic Armenian descendant of Armenian Genocide survivors) as its ambassador to Azerbaijan, a country openly working to complete this crime. This is what the Armenian National Committee of America reported on its Facebook page, adding that this is the most shameful diplomatic appointment in the history of diplomacy.

https://news.am/eng/news/665533.html