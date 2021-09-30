Yertik.com a new online children’s programme in Western Armenian

Fun and imagination combined in language acquisition

A new high-quality creative programme has been launched for children in Western Armenian. Entertaining, humorous and educational, the online videos can be found on Yertik.com.

Through songs, stories, games, puppets, puzzles, sketches and more, Yertik creates a playful and safe environment where children up to 12 years old can have fun while developing their communication skills. Children acquire new vocabulary, learn or improve their knowledge of Western Armenian and, importantly, find a new and exciting world in the language that speaks to their daily lives in the Diaspora.

Yertik produces two original weekly videos. «Ակուլ Տուկուլ» (Agool Doogool) is for two-to-six-year-olds. Both Armenian-speaking and non-Armenian-speaking children are able to watch and follow the programme. They will become familiar with unique characters, allowing children to develop their listening skills, observational skills, creativity and memory.

«Ալնիս Բալնիս» (Alniss Palniss) is for seven-to-twelve-year-olds. The programme covers different daily subjects, allowing children and preteens to improve their communication skills in the Armenian language, as well as to develop their analytical skills. The videos allow for moments of creative brainstorming and foster debates over a variety of themes using new vocabulary. The programme encourages children to build upon their curiosity and investigate the “why” and the “how.”

Yertik is a new programme funded by the Armenian Communities Department of the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. Its creative content and execution are ensured by a group of young men and women, inspired by the Foundation’s Zarmanazan language immersion initiative. The Yertik team is composed of Vahan Kerovpyan, Sevana Tchakerian, Kayane Gavrilof, Hrayr Kalemkerian, Anouche Mekhsian, Vahakn Keshishian and Dzavy Bilalian.

Yertik.com can be used by educators, parents and grandparents to enrich their efforts to teach Western Armenian and to live in the language. It is an educational tool that is based on the philosophy of language acquisition through fun activities and an enjoyable environment.

