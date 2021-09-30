Exercise of Iran’s armed forces will maintain regional stability: Official

Badakhshan made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan.

The officials attached importance to the expansion of cooperation in the areas of trade and economy and considered the prospects for increase of volumes of the “natural gas for electricity” plan.

Both sides touched on regional security and stability.

The two sides also discussed the situation on the Goris-Kapan motorway.

Mirzoyan informed about the course of construction of an alternative road and the North-South highway.

