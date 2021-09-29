Turkey-Armeni̇a relations: Is normalization near?

Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has spoken to Candaş Tolga Işık on his “Az Önce Konuştum” (I have just spoken) TV program.

Kalın has also touched upon the relations between Turkey and Armeni̇a. Referring to the aftermath of Azerbaijan-Armeni̇a conflict in the South Caucasus, he has said that “the liberation of Karabakh is absolutely a gain”, making the following statement about Turkey’s relations with Armeni̇a:

In principle, we are positive about normalization with Armeni̇a. The main reason why we ended our diplomatic relations and closed our border in 1992 was the occupation of Karabakh. With this problem resolved, there is – in fact – no obstacle to normalization with Armeni̇a. However, there are some issues to be resolved about Karabakh.

How does Armeni̇a approach it?

Alin Ozinian, the Regional Analyst of the Armenian Assembly of America, previously spoke to bianet about the issue and made the following comments about the approach of Armeni̇a to normalization with Turkey:

“The Pashinyan government is signalling that they are ready for it if a process without pre-conditions, similar to the protocol in 2008, is initiated.

But the Pashinyan government has also signalled that ‘if you are doing this to beguile the West with it, as was the case before, and if it will remain unfulfilled, we will not accept it.’

“I think this is important. If Turkey is to pursue a policy of normalization with Armeni̇a, Armeni̇a doesn’t say ‘no’ to this. It doesn’t set pre-conditions about the ‘Karabakh War’ or say ‘admit the genocide first.’

“This needs to be approached from this point of view: The Pashinyan government is under immense pressure about Turkey. No government has ever been under such immense pressure for the past 30 years.

“After Pashinyan’s resignation, there will be new elections in June. Considering this ongoing political turbulence, the only thing that the opposition is doing is to blame the Pashinyan government for the war.

“There are, of course, several parties to take the blame, but there are also those who think that a political group that has been in power for only two years cannot be the sole responsible party for the war.

“The possibility of normalization with Turkey has not been entirely shelved by Armeni̇a. This is the general picture in Armeni̇a ahead of the elections.”

Protocols signed in 2009

To develop the relations between Turkey and Armeni̇a, the “Protocol on the Development of Bilateral Relations” was signed by Turkey’s the then Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu and Armeni̇a’s the then Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbantyan on October 11, 2009.

Signed in Zurich in Switzerland, the “Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations” foresaw that the two states would recognize each other’s borders. But no progress was made and protocols became invalid. (PT/SD)

