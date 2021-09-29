French-Armenian tenor Ruben Elbakyan awarded with Gold Medal of prestigious initiative

French-Armenian tenor Ruben Elbakyan received the Grand Prix Humanitaire de France 2021 Gold Medal, The solemn ceremony took place on September 25 in the Senate of France with number of high-level officials and public figures in attendance.

The Grand Prix Humanitaire, which was founded in 1892, honors those who provide help to people in distress free of charge with their unendowed awards. Among recipients of the prestigious award in different years have been Princess Diana of Orléans (1990) and Prince of Monaco Albert II (2007)

Elbakyan has received this acknowledgement for his work and charity concerts.

To note, Elbakyan has studied at Yerevan State Conservatory in the classes of Gohar Gasparyan and Tatevik Sazandaryan, then continued his education in France, performing series of charity concerts.

