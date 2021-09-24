Armenia replaces Turkey with Iran for importing fuel

Head of Iran-Armenia Joint Chamber of Commerce Hervik Yarijanian told ILNA that the volume of exports from Iran to Armenia increased significantly, but Armenian authorities have increased the costs of export to the country, which can have negative impact on the trade.

Armenia has installed a border checkpoint in the joint border with Iran to charge every truck more than 130 dollars, he said.

In summer, the import of fuel from Iran surprisingly increased, Yarijanian said, noting that the halt of fuel imports from Turkey following a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic caused the surge of Iranian export to Armenia.

Armenia is importing many raw and building materials from Iran, he said, calling for expansion of trade ties between the two friendly countries.

According to the official, the two sides are following up some efforts to improve banking coordination. The private sectors of both countries have played key role in developing economic relationships.

Iran’s Customs Office spokesman Rouhollah Latifi said on August 27that a blocked crossing on Iran-Armenia border resumed activity.

According to the information received from Meghri customs center in Armenia and statements made by drivers entering Iran from Armenia, the main road was reopened and the vehicles stranded on both sides of Kapan city have been allowed to pass.

Meghri customs center announced that it was ready to resume receiving trucks and buses headed to destinations in Armenia.

1424

IRNA