Passing News for Edvin E. Minassian, Esq. (1963-2021)

It is with great sadness and profound sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of

Edvin E. Minassian, Esq. (1963-2021)

Chairman Of OIA Board of Trustees.

On behalf of OIA Board of Trustees, OIA Executive Committee and all the committees, we convey our heartfelt condolences ToHis Mother Mrs. Aysel Minassian

His Brother Mr. & Mrs. Bertan (Former YGIA Committee member) and Tilda (Former scholarship & YGIA Committee member ) Minassian and children Adrian Hayg & Andrew Hagop

Funeral details will be announced shortly.

http://oia.net/26386-2/