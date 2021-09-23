Ecumenical Federation of Constantinoupolitans stands by the side of the Archbishop of America

The Ecumenical Federation of Constantinoupolitans supports Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, regarding the issue that has been created in the past few days, after the participation of Archbishop Elpidophoros in the inauguration of the “Turkish Center” in New York, which was attended by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

In its announcement, the Federation emphasized that the Archbishop of America “becomes a target”, and that he is one of the hierarchs who defends the rights of Orthodoxy and the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

Find below the announcement of the Ecumenical Federation of Constantinoupolitans

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America is one of the first Hierarchs who without fear has defended the rights of the wider Hellenism, Orthodoxy, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate everywhere and especially before the authorities of Turkey.

He has done this not to play it safe, as many do unfortunately for the sake of impression and personal gain.

The same ones who attack the Archbishop of America on his presence at a ceremony in which the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are the ones who were never interested in the pandemonium that the Hellenism of Constantinople has suffered but also other historical Greek Communities.

The same circles are the ones who have not shown any interest and today are completely indifferent to the efforts made to overturn the results of the sufferings that the Hellenism of Constantinople has suffered.

We understand why Archbishop Elpidophoros becomes a target since in the short time of his ministry many issues were corrected and settled which, if continued, would pose great dangers for the Greek Orthodox Church of America.

The culprits who created these dangers are inciting these attacks.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/ecumenical-federation-of-constantinoupolitans-stands-by-the-side-of-the-archbishop-of-america/