Putin appoints Mikael Agasandyan as Russia’s Permanent Representative to CSTO

Siranush Ghazanchyan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikael Agasandyan as permanent and plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

The corresponding decree has been published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The decree comes into force from the moment of its signing.

Mikael Agasandyan previously served as Ambassador-at-Large at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

By another decree, Putin relieved Andrei Shvedov of these duties.

