Famous violinist Marc Bouchkov to perform with Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in Yerevan

Armenia International Music Festival will host its opening concert at the Aram Khachaturian Concert Hall at 08:00pm on 29 September. The event will mark the start of the 16th concert season of the National Symphony Orchestra. As Panorama.am was told at the Orchestra, the concert programme features Sergei Prokofiev’s “March from the Opera “The Love for Three Oranges” Violin Concerto No.1 in D major, Op. 19 Modest Mussorgsky/Maurice Ravel – “Pictures at an Exhibition” Promenade. Violinist Marc Bouchkov will perform with Armenian National Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be conducted by Sergey Smbatyan, artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

Marc Bouchkov was born into a family of violinists. He received his first lessons at the age of five from his grandfather. Studies with Claire Bernard and Boris Garlitsky followed. With Mihaela Martin, Marc developed as a Young Soloist in a postgraduate course at the Kronberg Academy. Bouchkov has carved an international career performing with leading orchestras and conductors across Europe. He is one of the most multifaceted and unique artists of the new generation. His orchestral appearances include performances with the Mariinsky Theater Symphony Orchestra and Valery Gergiev, the HR-Sinfonieorchester and Christoph Eschenbach, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra and Mariss Jansons, the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra and Philippe Jordan.

It is noted that Bouchkov has played for the Armenian audience in the past- the most recent appearance within the framework of the Khachaturian International Festival in 2017.

Armenia International Music Festival will last till October 29. The programme includes chamber and symphony concerts and world-known soloists. The festival was founded by joint efforts of Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan and the European Foundation for Support of Culture. The festival is organised with the support of Armenian Ministry of Education , Science, Culture and Sport.

Panorama.AM