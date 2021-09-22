Contemporary Iranian cinema days in Armenia

On the wake of the Holy Defense Week in Iran, remembering the eight-year imposed war with Iraq, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Armenia is holding the event in collaboration with Farabi Cinema Foundation, Owj Arts and Media Organization, and the office for Cultural and Artistic Cooperation for Iranians Abroad.

The event will be held in three days starting on September 23. Bodyguard (2015), directed by Ebrahim Hatamikia; Villa Dwellers (2016), directed by Monir Qeydi; and Night Shift (2014), directed by Niki Karimi are the three Iranian films to be screened in Cinema Moscow in Yerevan, capital of Armenia.

9416**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

IRNA